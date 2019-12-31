Hozpitality India Aims to Promote the Indian Hospitality Industry with Multiple Online Offerings

- Hozpitality Group is Building the World's Largest Hospitality Community

DUBAI, U.A.E, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group aims to promote the growing hospitality industry in India. It launched a new platform just for the Indian market earlier this year which caters to the HR, Marketing and PR needs of the hospitality industry, for India from India. Headquartered in Canada, Hozpitality Group is building the largest hospitality community in the world. India is also the biggest source market for UAE hotels and tons of UAE locals and residents fly to India multiple times in a year. India is one of the most visited destinations in the world, famous for its history, culture and vibrant destinations.

Hozpitality Group is helping top hotel companies to post their jobs on their platform and to get relevant candidates for their vacant positions. India has a mass population; the hotels don't use press releases as such as they do in Dubai. Hozpitality Group offers media services to the industry where the hotels, airlines, restaurants, clubs, restaurants can share their promotions, news, promotions, movements through the digital platform. Hozpitality Group has created a space for the industry professionals to network under one roof, a platform where like-minded people can share their ideas, suggestions, and opinions on one platform and share knowledge with the other professionals around the globe.

"We are happy to announce that Hozpitality India is growing very fast and we are already receiving a number of job postings and candidate registrations on our Indian site. Top hotel companies are posting their jobs and news on the portal and more and more are joining daily," says Raj Bhatt, CEO of Hozpitality Group.

"India is such a huge market, from North to South and from East to West, there are tons of tourist destinations, cultures worth to explore. With our new attempt, we want to build a strong community, a community which will bring the global hospitality professional together," says Vandana Bhatt, Managing Director of Hozpitality Group.

Hoping the year 2020 will be a bigger and better year for the Indian economy and the tourism industry. Hozpitality Group will continue to connect the hospitality professionals and will bring more avenues to the industry.

About Hozpitality India:-

Hozpitality.in is the latest addition to the Hozpitality family. Hozpitality India was launched in India for the Indian hospitality job market. From hospitality jobs in Mumbai to restaurant jobs in Delhi, and Café jobs in Chennai, millions of workers in India and around the globe are proud to call themselves hospitality employees. Whether you want to greet 5 star hotel guests in Pune, Bangalore, Cochin; become an Executive Chef in Uttarakhand or Calcutta; or serve up coffee in Kerala, there is a rewarding hospitality career designed to match your unique skills and interests. To find prospective Indian hospitality jobs, just search by industry, department, level, and/or location. You can also search by keyword(s), such as "Indian hotel jobs" or " Hospitality Jobs in India".

The dedicated hospitality networking group Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality India is a job board for the hospitality industry and operates from Mumbai, India where it services top Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel industry, Retail and other Customer service industries looking for support with Recruitment and Marketing. Hozpitality India acts like a match making engine and provides opportunities to candidates and companies.

About Hozpitality Group:-

Hozpitality Group owns the leading Hospitality job board in MEA, www.hozpitality.com, Leading Hospitality job board in India, www.hozpitality.in, Dedicated Hospitality networking website www.hozpitalityplus.com, Exclusive Hospitality events company "Hozpitalityplus Events" and Hospitality Executive search company based in Canada "Hozpitality Consulting" and a TV show for the hospitality Industry, Hozpitality Buzz- The Inside scoop. The group also organizes Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards and Middle East Chef Excellence Awards in Dubai. The Group reaches out to over 1 million dedicated hospitality professionals from over 186 countries.

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitality.in , www.hozpitalityplusevents.com , www.hozpitalityconsulting.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77, Fax:- +971-4-334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.vronline.ae