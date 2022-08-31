Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 13:07:58

HP Drops 5% In Pre-market On Slashing Annual Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) are down more than 5% in pre-market on Wednesday after the computing giant cut its full-year earnings outlook, below analysts view.

For the full year, HP now expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.02-$4.12, lower than the prior outlook of $4.24-$4.38. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a profit of $4.3 per share.

For the fourth quarter, HP estimates adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.79 to $0.89, below the consensus estimate of $1.06 per share.

Tuesday after market close, HP announced net earnings of $1.119 billion or $1.08 per share for the third quarter, compared with $1.108 billion or $0.92 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.079 billion or $1.04 per share, in line with the analysts' expectation of $1.04 per share.

Quarterly revenue declined 4.1% to $14.664 billion from $15.289 billion last year, and missed the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion.

HPQ closed Tuesday trading at $31.10, down 1.36%. It has traded in the range of $26.11-$41.47 in the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)mehr Nachrichten