HP Aktie
WKN: 851301 / ISIN: US40434L1052
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08.10.2026 08:11:19
HP Expands Local AI From GB300 AI Workstations To RTX Spark Windows PCs
(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ), a major IT company, said that it has expanded its portfolio of local AI solutions, spanning RTX Spark-powered consumer Windows PCs through workstation-class AI systems powered by NVIDIA GB300.
Deepak Patil, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Personal Systems at HP Inc., said: "NVIDIA RTX Spark and DGX Station GB300 technologies enable experiences that scale from personal productivity and creation to enterprise AI development."
The announcements include the first public demonstration of Windows running on the HP ZGX Fury powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip. The HP ZGX Fury is designed to help organizations develop, test, and deploy sophisticated AI applications on-premises, closer to their users, data, and workflows.
The new OmniBook portfolio powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark and Windows delivers the performance needed for AI creation, development, and entertainment.
NVIDIA RTX Spark unites NVIDIA AI, RTX graphics, and unified memory in one slim, powerful Windows PC designed to run larger AI models locally without cloud dependency.
HP also introduced Perplexity Computer on its consumer PCs, designed to help users access information, complete tasks, and create more efficiently.
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