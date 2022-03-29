|
HP is Buying a Workplace Headset Company for $3 Billion
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Hybrid work is now a permanent fixture in millions of people's lives, and there's ample reason to believe they will need tools to drown out the barking dogs and annoying neighbors doing renovations when they're plugged into company meetings.On Monday, HP announced it's capitalizing on that need by agreeing to acquire Poly, a maker of office headsets and conference room electronics, for roughly $3 billion, including debt.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
