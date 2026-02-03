HP Aktie

WKN: 851301 / ISIN: US40434L1052

03.02.2026 13:43:02

HP Names Bruce Broussard Interim CEO As Enrique Lores Steps Down; Reaffirms Q1, FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ), a technology company, on Tuesday announced that Bruce Broussardhas been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately and reaffirmed first quarter and fiscal year 2026 guidance.

Bruce Broussard has been a member of the company's Board of Directors since 2021. Broussard has more than 30 years of leadership experience and most recently served as President and CEO of Humana Inc.

Broussard will take over from Enrique Lores, who has stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the Board to pursue another professional opportunity.

The board has formed a CEO search committee and engaged a leading global executive search firm to identify the company's next chief executive officer.

Further, the company reaffirmed its first-quarter and fiscal year 2026 outlook previously announced on November 25, 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expected earnings per share to range between $0.58 to $0.66 and adjusted earnings per share to range between $0.73 to $0.81.

For the full year 2026, the company anticipated earnings per share to range between 2.47 to $2.77 and adjusted earnings per share to range between $2.90 to $3.20.

In the pre-market trading, HP is 2.02% lesser at $19.40 on the New York Stock Exchange.

