31.05.2022 22:46:09

HP Q2 Profit, Revenues Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ), the PC and printer business of the former Hewlett-Packard Co., on Tuesday reported results for the second quarter, with both profit and revenues beating Wall Street analysts' estimates, driven by strong demand for computers.

HP's second-quarter profit was $1.00 billion or $0.94 per share, compared with net income of $1.23 billion or $0.98 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.08 per share, compared with $0.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Revenue rose 3.9% to $16.49 billion from $15.88 billion a year ago. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.

Personal Systems revenue was $11.5 billion, up 9% year over year. Total units were down 17% with Notebooks units down 23% and Desktops units up 11%.

Printing revenue was $5.0 billion, down 7% year over year. Total hardware units were down 23% with Consumer units down 24% and Commercial units down 17%.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.03 to $1.08 per share. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 per share.

For the fiscal year 2022, HP now expects adjusted earnings of $4.24 to $4.38, up from prior estimate of $4.18 to $4.38 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $4.25 per share.

HPQ closed Tuesday's trading at $38.84, up $0.09 or 0.23%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, slipped $0.04 or 0.10% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard) 36,23 -0,93% HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Impulse fehlen: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen