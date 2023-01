HP Sells Fewest PCs in More Than a Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The state of the PC market worsened in the fourth quarter of 2022. While global shipments plunged 19.5% year over year in the third quarter, according to Gartner, Q4 saw a larger 28.5% drop from the prior-year period. That's the largest quarterly decline Gartner has ever recorded since it's been tracking shipment figures.HP (NYSE: HPQ) managed to maintain its market share, claiming 20.2% of global shipments and securing the No. 2 spot behind Lenovo. But the company shipped just 13.2 million PCs in Q4, the worst performance for the company since at least 2007.Continue reading