HP Stock: Bear vs. Bull

The bears and bulls are butting heads regarding HP (NYSE: HPQ). The bears are saying the outlook for HP's bread-and-butter PC (personal computer) market is dire. The bulls are saying the company is making moves that could win the long game.One of those HP bulls is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which disclosed it built a position in the stock during the first quarter of this year. The firm paid roughly $4.2 billion for 121 million shares. The investment gives Berkshire an 11.4% stake in the company, making it one of HP's largest shareholders.Here's a look at both sides of the HP argument. Continue reading