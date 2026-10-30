HP Aktie
WKN: 851301 / ISIN: US40434L1052
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30.10.2026 18:53:41
HP Stock Falls 9% Amid Intel Warning Over Memory Shortages And PC Demand
(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) is down 9.16 percent, losing $2.91 to $28.92 on Friday. The decline comes amid concerns over weaker PC demand and rising memory costs after Intel warned that customers are signaling a slowdown because of memory prices and availability.
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan also said original equipment manufacturers are managing inventory to match softer PC sell-through, raising concerns for computer makers such as HP.
HP is currently trading at $28.92, down from the previous close of $31.83 after opening at $27.30 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $26.97 and $29.62 during the session. Trading volume stands at 15.34 million shares, compared with an average volume of 14.34 million shares.
Intel expects the challenging memory environment to persist until availability and prices normalize, potentially weighing on PC shipments and margins across the industry. The pressure comes as hardware makers face higher component costs and tighter supply. HP shares have traded between $17.56 and $36.23 over the past 52 weeks.
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