HP Stock Isn't Quite as Un-Ownable as You Might Think

If you're reading this, you likely already know that computer company HP (NYSE: HPQ) struggled last quarter. All told, the company reported a 25% year-over-year tumble in the number of computers it sold during its third fiscal quarter, which ended in July. Sharply higher prices couldn't fully offset that volume weakness. Fiscal Q3 revenue of $14.7 billion was down 4.1% year over year, falling short of analysts' expectations for revenues of $15.6 billion. Earnings of $1.04 per share were in line with expectations and up slightly versus year-ago figures. Those 2021 numbers, however, aren't a particularly tough comparison. Perhaps worst of all, CEO Enrique Lores foresees continued weakness ahead; the company has dialed back its full-year profit forecast. The 8% sell-off of HP stock that immediately followed the release of its fiscal third quarter numbers has since widened to nearly 11%, dragging the stock to 30% below its June peak.Continue reading