HP Aktie
WKN: 851301 / ISIN: US40434L1052
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01.10.2026 23:00:27
HP Unveils OmniBook 5 14 To Rival MacBook Neo
(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) has introduced the OmniBook 5 14, a Windows laptop starting at $699 that targets the same value-focused segment as Apple's MacBook Neo.
The 14-inch laptop measures 11.77mm thick and weighs 2.56 pounds, while featuring two full-function USB-C ports, a headphone jack and a Full HD camera with Windows Hello support. HP says the laptop will support up to an Intel Core 7 processor and deliver up to 42 hours of local video playback.
The display is the main feature, with HP offering OLED panels instead of the IPS screens typically found at this price. However, the $699 model arriving at Best Buy later this month will use a 2K OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 300 nits. HP's higher-end 2.5K OLED version, which reaches 650 nits, is not expected until March 2027.
HP has not yet disclosed the processor, memory or storage configuration for the $699 model, making direct comparisons with Apple's MacBook Neo difficult. The laptop will also support HP's 65W mini GaN charger and feature dual microphones and Poly Studio-tuned audio.
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