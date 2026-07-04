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WKN: 851301 / ISIN: US40434L1052

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04.07.2026 17:30:00

HP vs. Dell: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy?

HP (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell (NYSE: DELL) are both competing in the AI PC market. Both of them have dominated the PC industry for years, but those same computers will soon have built-in AI capabilities.They both offer AI servers as well, which have become valuable parts of AI infrastructure, but one of these tech stocks looks better than the other. Here's what investors should consider when deciding which stock to buy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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