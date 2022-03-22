HPE GreenLake Selected by BMW Group to Unify Data Management Across Global Locations and the Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that BMW Group, the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to streamline and unify data management across its global locations and the cloud. As part of the agreement, HPE will provide cloud services for big data, backup, recovery and compliant archiving, enabling BMW Group to manage distributed data via one single platform, with a globally consistent cloud experience.

"While data is becoming a key source of competitive advantage in the automotive industry, the complexity of data management is only increasing, driven by decentralization and increasing volume, variety and velocity,” said Antonio Neri, CEO and President, HPE. "We look forward to working with the BMW Group to master that challenge by providing a unified cloud experience for the management of any data anywhere which is a powerful foundation for unlocking its value.”

HPE GreenLake will be facilitating the analysis of data collected from electric test cars across the globe to accelerate time to market. The data – such as battery temperature, power dissipation or vehicle speed – will be captured via the analytics and data lakehouse platform HPE Ezmeral which gives BMW Group’s data scientists and engineers a universal and direct access to the data no matter its locality. HPE Ezmeral also provides a global catalogue of analytics tools and data-operations processes for analysis and simulation. The solution will be delivered as a service via the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, and it will be based on HPE Apollo and HPE ProLiant servers in globally distributed micro datacenters, in combination with a virtual desktop infrastructure.

Via the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, BMW Group will also globally use solutions from Veritas and Cohesity in combination with HPE Store Once for backup and recovery, and solutions from iTernity based on HPE Primera for compliant archiving.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q1 2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $798 million and as-a-service orders growth of 136 percent year-over-year. In April 2022, with the onboarding of Aruba customers, HPE will add over 120,000 customers to the HPE GreenLake platform. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

