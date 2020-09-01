HPOne and FDS Announce Strategic Partnership

TRUMBULL, Conn. and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPlanOne, Inc. ("HPOne") and FDS, Inc. ("FDS") announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to provide support for pharmacies using the FDS platform and their patients seeking assistance in evaluating and enrolling in Medicare plans. The partnership is a significant expansion of HPOne's existing pharmacy-focused initiatives and will be supported by a combination of HPOne's digital solutions and highly trained and licensed telesales agents, to help Medicare-eligible patients learn about their Medicare plan options and select an appropriate, pharmacy-friendly Medicare plan.

"The typical senior has more choices than ever when it comes to choosing a Medicare plan and for many, sifting through the costs and benefits of those choices can be daunting," said HPOne Founder and CEO Bill Stapleton. "Our technology and our agents are uniquely positioned to help pharmacy patients understand their Medicare options, particularly as it relates to their prescription drugs and maintaining the relationship with the pharmacy of their choice, and we're excited to bring this capability to FDS pharmacy customers."

"With increasing challenges, especially during COVID, pharmacies are looking for more options to help their patients understand and optimize their costs while they continue to maintain their strong relationship with their pharmacy. For them, this exclusive partnership opens important and trusted communication channels," commented Adam McMullin, FDS CEO. "By partnering with HPOne, FDS is ensuring that both independent and chain pharmacies can provide those patients with online and phone-based options that meet patients with the way they want to engage."

About HPOne

Founded in 2006, HPOne is a leading sales and marketing organization that delivers direct-to-consumer marketing and enrollment solutions focused exclusively on the high-growth Medicare insurance market. Using proprietary technology and analytics coupled with deep industry knowledge and operations expertise, the company identifies, educates, enrolls and retains health plan members on behalf of national and regional health plans. For more information, visit HPOne.

About FDS

FDS strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. We empower community pharmacies to build the clinically-focused New Era Pharmacy, enabling their business to thrive now and successfully transition to a provider of community and population health through data insights, purpose-built technology solutions, and clinical services enablement. Read more about FDS at fdsrx.com.

