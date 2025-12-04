HPQ, Novacium And AD-VENTA Form Partnership To Accelerate METAGENE Hydrogen Scale-Up

(RTTNews) - HPQ Silicon Inc (HPQ.V), Novacium, and AD-VENTA announced on Thursday that they have teamed up to push forward with METAGENE, Novacium's system that can autonomously generate high-pressure green hydrogen.

This partnership will see the METAGENE hydrogen reactor incorporated into AD-VENTA's current high-pressure dispensing station, which could ramp up production to around 20 kilograms a day, speeding up the journey toward industrial use.

With AD-VENTA's knowledge in hydrogen regulations and storage, they expect to move through development more quickly, aiming to begin pilot testing in 2026.

The goal is to confirm how well it performs in off-grid setups, like for drones, remote monitoring, and decentralized power systems.

