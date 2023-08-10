HqO Named Real Estate Analytics Platform Of The Year In 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the world’s leading real estate experience platform, today announced it has been selected as Real Estate Analytics Platform Of The Year in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products, and services around the globe.



HqO’s proprietary framework, measurement, and analytics platform, the HqO Workplace Experience Platform, helps owners and operators of commercial real estate (CRE) to better understand and engage the tenants and employees who occupy their buildings. The company’s proprietary feedback, insights, and action loop enables industry leaders to improve their bottom line by generating real-time data on tenant and employee preferences and space usage.

The HqO Workplace Experience Platform lets landlords, corporate leaders, and property teams deploy in-app microsurveys to users, allowing them to better understand sentiment, needs, and preferences on an ongoing basis. The platform also equips landlords and property teams with critical, real-time data on space and amenity usage. This information helps organizations connect with and listen to tenants and employees and take action to improve workplace experiences.

HqO leverages its technology and proprietary data and analytics to help dimensionalize the value of real estate and deliver measurable ROI while driving business results. By enabling a new level of leasing predictability, HqO ensures better control of OpEx and CapEx costs.

"The unique intersection of HqO’s global leading technology and the end user allows us to connect offices and workplaces to the people we serve, and help high-performing CRE organizations create and unlock new value, meet their business goals, and drive ROI in today’s constantly changing market,” said Chase Garbarino, Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. "Commercial real estate is in the midst of a generational transformation. As the sector continues to integrate changes, there’s a need to change the way the industry operates. By connecting real estate to the people we serve, HqO is empowering the pioneers, transforming real estate, and helping organizations thrive in this period of uncertainty.”

Across the globe HqO currently serves more than 250,000 end users across more than 275 million square feet, 700 properties, 30 countries, and 150 customers.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"The last three years have radically transformed the entire real estate ecosystem, and HqO is right at the center of driving a mission-critical shift to finally focus on user experience and connect people to the physical spaces they both work and live in,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Like HqO, we believe real estate is all about people, and the Real Estate Analytics Platform Of The Year is a testament to how they are helping transform the real estate industry through cutting-edge technology, market data, and actionable insights.”

About HqO

HqO, ranked No. 75 on the Inc. 5000 list, is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 275 million square feet in 30 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.hqo.com .