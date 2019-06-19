HR Asia Announces Indonesia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-four Indonesia companies have been named the Best Companies to Work for in Asia by the human resources publication, HR Asia.

This year, 12,772 employees from a total of 280 companies across Indonesia responded to the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Survey. The survey also covers ten other markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, mainland China, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Award winners this year include Maybank, which has been named into the list the fourth year in a row, Telkom Indonesia, Indonesia Stock Exchange and BAT (all third year consecutive recipients), as well as first time winners such as Bank Central Asia, Bukalapak and Payfazz.

"This year, we've rolled out our new Total Engagement Assessment Model or T.E.A.M which takes our already robust Employee Input Survey (EIS) that covers emotional engagement (Heart), intention and motivation (Mind) and advocacy and behaviour (Soul) - and adds elements of collective consciousness (Think), workplace sentiment (Feel) and team dynamics (Do). This results in a unique 360 degree employee engagement survey that studies not just how much an employee is engaged, but also how are they engaged differently in a group environment, and in response to corporate initiatives," says William Ng, group Publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

Good Employers Score Higher

Survey participants were asked affirmative statements about their employers, and either agree or disagree with each of the statements. Based on these answers across the survey, the top 3 areas that employees in Indonesia agree about their jobs are:

I constantly look for ways I can improve my contributions and my role at this organisation (Average score of 4.12/5)

We willingly assist colleagues who require assistance (Average score of 4.11/5)

I believe that my job is meaningful to the goals and objectives of the organisation (Average score of 4.08/5)

On the other hand, the 3 areas that scored the lowest in the survey (i.e. the ones which the employees feel their companies can improve on) are:

Our organisation continues to communicate with former employees (Average score of 3.47/5)

Our organisation involves employees when establishing or enforcing corporate structures / policies (3.49/5)

Our organisation does not encourage separation of managerial and non-managerial roles (Average score of 3.49/5)

With few exceptions, all the winning companies scored significantly higher in these areas compared to other participants. This indicates that employers that are more transparent, supportive of employees' growth and lead by example, are more likely to be rated as a good workplace by their own employees.

This is echoed by some of the recipients.

PT Astra International shared that "Astra is deeply honored to receive the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the second consecutive year. This award serves as great encouragement for Astra to continually improve for the better future of Astra and also Indonesia."

"To be one of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For 2019 winners has proven that we are on the right track and has become an acknowledgement for all of our employees' dedication over the years. Our commitment to be 'Always by Your Side' has made BCA earn a strong engagement with customers. Every employee strives to continuously improve our products, solutions, and services. We realize it could be achieved only because our employees have worked together to overcome various challenges", says Jahja Setiaatmadja, CEO of PT Bank Central Asia, Tbk (BCA).

British American Tobacco Indonesia shared that "We invest as much in our people as our brands. Our Talent Brand is one of the key enablers that help us attract and retain the best talents. We are extremely proud of this prestigious external recognition of our Talent Brand third time in a row. This award goes to each and every member of the BAT Indonesia family who demonstrates unwavering commitment towards winning as one team. And this is exactly what makes us a great place to work."

"At Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia, we believe our long-term success lies in creating a workplace that is safe, flexible and inclusive for our people. This is a proud milestone for us as we continue our journey. Our achievements are a result of a great collaborative effort that would not have been possible without our dedicated, passionate and hardworking team who always strive to make Amatil Indonesia a great place to work," says Kadir Gunduz, President Director of Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia & Papua New Guinea.

"The big secret to winning in the market competition is crystal clear direction, positive collaboration and people engagement.," says Agung M. Saptoto, GM - Human Resources, Legal and Administration of PT Conwood Indonesia.

"We are still a young company but we put people first since day one. We commit to giving 3 things to our employees: sense of mastery, sense of purpose, and sense of belonging," says Guillem Segarra, CEO of HappyFresh.

"When we believe in our people, the world believes in us," says Shamal Boyagoda, General Manager of PT. MAS Sumbiri.

"It is a great pleasure and achievement for 2 years consecutively to receive this award. Across the business, we have put people as our priority. This award I dedicate to all Olam Indonesia employees as one team, they are the real winners of this award," says Ramakrishna Prasad, Country Head Olam Indonesia and Timor.

PT Pegadaian (Persero) shared that "We are now in our first year of Transformation to become the most valuable financial company and most preferred financial inclusion agent for Indonesians. This award marks the beginning of our journey to become the best employer."

"Our Company is recognized for its commitment to staff through the fostering and development of a special culture known as 'The Ramsay Sime Darby Way'. The Ramsay Sime Darby Way recognizes that our people are the key to our success," says Warno Hidayat, Vice President of HR, RSDHC Indonesia.

"We are incredibly proud to be one of HR Asia Best Companies to Work For 2019. This is a very exciting time for Sinar Mas Mining as we always put time, love, and effort when it comes to employee's happiness. We will continue making more great things to drive sustainable competitive advantage and create more values for our stakeholders," says Swasono Satyo, CHRO of Sinar Mas Mining.

The Body Shop Indonesia shared that "Our People Transformation journey has been on the way for 2,5 years now and we are nowhere near finish. We are constantly evolving as new technology and innovations are continuously occurring. This award and recognition is proof that we are heading towards the right direction and should serve as our motivation to be more agile and adaptive as we embrace the digital era."

"As Indonesia continues to grow and be more closely integrated into the global market, the demand for Indonesian talents will grow stronger, not just within Indonesia but also globally. As such, Indonesian companies need to be more pro-active in creating a more conducive work environment and stronger employee engagement, to be able to retain their best talents", Ng added.

List of Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2019

(Indonesia Edition)

Company Industry PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) Airport Operator PT Astra International Conglomerate AXA Indonesia Insurance PT Bank Central Asia, Tbk Banking PT. Bank DBS Indonesia Banking PT. Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk Financial Services PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk Financial Services British American Tobacco Indonesia Consumer Goods Bukalapak Technology Coca-Cola Amatil Indonesia FMCG PT Conwood Indonesia Manufacturing Danone - Indonesia FMCG PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk Palm Oil HappyFresh Internet PT Federal Karyatama Oi and Gas PT. IDS Medical Systems Indonesia Medical Supply Chain Solution Indonesia Stock Exchange Financial Services PT. Kerry Ingredients Indonesia Manufacturing PT Kimia Farma (Persero) Tbk Healthcare Company Maersk Indonesia Transport and Logistics PT Mas Sumbiri Manufacturing Mundipharma Indonesia Healthcare PT Olam Indonesia Agri Commodity PT Panorama JTB Tours Indonesia Travel and Leisure PT Payfazz Teknologi Nusantara Financial Technology PT Pegadaian (Persero) Financial PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Power Generation Premier Jatinegara Hospital Healthcare PT. Robert Walters Recruitment Sinar Mas Mining Energy PT Takeda Indonesia Pharmaceutical PT Telkom Indonesia, Tbk Telecommunications The Body Shop Indonesia Retail Wipro Unza Indonesia FMCG

