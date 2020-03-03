HR Maximizer Announces Agenda and Sponsorships for Its Dallas Healthcare Human Resources Conference

DALLAS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The HR Maximizer conference will focus on attracting, engaging and retaining the best clinical talent available and will feature several HR leaders from the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as from the Houston Healthcare Human Resources Association (HHHRA is the Houston, Texas affiliate subchapter of ASHHRA)," says Leah Ramsey, Vice President of HR Maximizer Inc and an HHHRA board member.

The conference will also feature additional featured speakers and panelists from New Mexico and Florida. "This year we want to take a more collaborative approach, so we decided to use a mix of presentations, panel discussions, as well as group discussions so that all can engage in the conference throughout the day for maximum retention and connection among attendees" says Rollis Fontenot III, president of HR Maximizer Inc.

"I am excited about attending and participating in this conference. I look forward to engaging HR Pros in our area and hopefully bringing back a local ASHHRA subchapter," says Veronica Williams, SHRM-CP, Talent Management Supervisor of Southwest Transplant Alliance.

Dr. Ramona Brooks DPM, MBA-HCM, DABPM, FACPM, MT (AMT),MLT (ASCP), Board Certified Staff Podiatrist with Preferred Podiatry Group PC, says that she is "looking forward to returning as a panelist at the upcoming HR Maximizer event in Dallas. It is a great opportunity to network with others and discuss the important topic of provider burnout/wellness at this year's event."

Group discussions will involve the audience being broken up into small groups to discuss ways to implement what was shared in the presentations and panels immediately preceding.

Fontenot continues, "The conference will move at a fast pace similar to prior conferences by limiting each presentation, panel, or group discussion to 30 minutes. We received excellent feedback on the pace of our past conferences as well as the amount of information covered."

Some of the topics to be discussed include:

Thursday



Attracting Clinical Applicants to Your Job Openings

The Red Carpet Experience

Key Benefits in Candidate Attraction

How to Make Your Healthcare Recruiting More Efficient with AI

Utilizing Technology in Engagement Practices

Moving from Motivated to Engaged - How?

How to Partner with Hiring Leaders to Alleviate Staff Shortages

Hiring Challenges - Solutions from Both Sides

Filling the Gaps Between Experience and Education

How to Combat Provider | Clinical Burnout

Burnout: Clinical Endemic or Epidemic?

Determining If Burnout is a Real Organizational Problem

Friday



Performance Checks: Changing Your Employee Evaluation Game Plan

Strategies to Prevent Employee Attrition

Bridging the Gap Between Diversity and Inclusion

Bias?! Not in Our Process!' - Insight to How Bias Impacts Hiring Decisions

How to Develop a Culture of Resilience to Improve Your Reputation

Hiring People, Not Resumes - Bringing Resilience to Your Organization

Overcoming Future Challenges to Healthcare Talent Management

Registration

Attendees may register by visiting HRMaximizer.com

Conference Partners

The Premier Partner for the Dallas HR Maximizer Conference is XOR.ai. Aida Fazylova of XOR.ai says, "I am thrilled XOR is partnering with HR Maximizer again to identify new strategies and technologies that healthcare leaders can use to achieve their hiring goals."

Premium Partners are to be announced and the Conference Sponsors include:



Heather Eusterman of PageUp

of PageUp Sean Hatcher of Criminal Record Check

of Criminal Record Check Cheryl Evans of Skill Survey "We are excited to be a part of the HR Maximizer Dallas Healthcare Human Resources Conference and look forward to meeting everyone "

Pete Ravalico of StayWell "We are pleased to be a sponsor for HR Maximizer, helping to advance the industry and bring valuable support services to enable HR professionals in reaching their organization's goals."

Teresa Otten of Nurse.com, a Relias Company says, "I'm excited to be sponsoring and supporting not only the HR Maximizer Conference but also the DHHRA chapter."

If you are interested in being a sponsor for this event, please visit HRMaximizer.com and click on Sponsorship, for more information about sponsorship, visit HRMaximizer.com and click on Sponsorship

