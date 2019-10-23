NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HRA company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, discusses how a good benefits offering improves work-life balance.

Now more than ever, it is important that employees from all walks of life have the ability to achieve an optimal work-life balance. It is up to employers to foster this culture and emphasize its importance so employees through will feel valued—which has numerous advantages. The following are some tips to incorporate solid benefits offerings for the utmost in employee satisfaction.

Adopting a flexible schedule policy that allows employees to set their own hours sets the stage for employees to choose to work during times where they are most creative and productive. Part-time work, job sharing, and working remotely are a few flexible scheduling options. Placing that level of trust in employees, rather than employees feeling that they are chained to a desk during a typical 9 to 5 hour workday, is a huge motivator and will result in a high level of job satisfaction. Some employers offer unlimited vacation days, Fridays off during the summer, birthdays off, or a bonus vacation week during the last week of the year after an employee has been there a certain number of years.

Investing in employees' training and continuing education is another method to help employees achieve work-life balance—demonstrating that they are valued—which should result in them being more engaged, productive, and loyal. It is vital to foster a work-life balance, especially with the younger generations, to reap the rewards of employee retention. On-site training, mentorship, and tuition reimbursement are just some of the ways employers can foster employee growth and development.

Additionally, many employees are either parents or caregivers. Offering FSA or Dependent Care plans allows employees to use pre-tax dollars on caregiving expenses, giving them an opportunity to save money on those expenses and know there are funds set aside for them. These plans often cover expenses like day care, summer camps, in-house care, and other services that could otherwise be financially stressful.

For employers, this optimal work-life balance means that company morale is boosted. Not only will communication and teamwork be enhanced, but staff turnover will be reduced. Plus, recruitment costs will be lower. Forward-thinking employers will consider adopting additional benefits that foster an ideal work-family balance such as free exercise classes, childcare vouchers, and parental leave in excess of the statutory minimum.

