HRDQ to Host Webinar: 'Critical Thinking Skills: A Process for Better Problem Solving and Decision Making'

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRDQ, a leading developer of experiential learning resources for soft-skills training, announces that an informative webinar titled "Critical Thinking Skills: A Process for Better Problem Solving and Decision Making" will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. EDT.

This free webinar will help you put critical thinking skills on this year's training docket. You'll be introduced to the HRDQ product Critical Thinking Fundamentals, a training workshop designed to help individuals learn and apply higher-level problem-solving skills in a low-risk environment through a number of interactive activities. In this webinar you'll learn how to establish a common understanding of what critical thinking is, identify the foundational attitudes and skills of critical thinking, learn a four-step process for using critical thinking on the job, and recognize and avoid common critical thinking mistakes.

"If your organization wants to remain competitive in today's environment, you need to invest more time in the training and development of critical thinking skills," said Bradford R. Glaser, HRDQ President and CEO. "This webinar will help you get started."

The webinar will be presented by Rick Lepsinger. Lepsinger's career has focused on helping organizations and leaders identify and develop leaders, work better virtually, enhance cross functional team performance, and get from strategy to execution faster. He conducts numerous seminars and workshops on succession management, leading from a distance, leading cross functional teams, and enhancing execution.

Register for the free webinar here: http://bit.ly/2kJ1X8k

About HRDQ

For more than 40 years, HRDQ has been a trusted developer of experiential learning resources that help to improve the performance of individuals, teams, and organizations. It offers a wide range of reliable, research-based training materials, including assessments, games, and customizable programs on in-demand topics such as leadership, communication, and team building.

