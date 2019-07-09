HReasily's new benefits management module saves time and costs

HONG KONG, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses seeking lean solutions in human resource management can look forward to HReasily's newly added innovation -- a benefits management module.

The module offers businesses insurance programs and healthcare packages, which employers can extend to staff as part of their strategies for employee acquisition and retention. Now with a seamless User Experience (UX) developed to meet users' needs, the addition to HReasily's integrated, cloud-based Software as a service (SaaS) platform is a dynamic answer to the more than 25,000 businesses it serves.

Unveiling the second generation, interactive innovation at Asia's leading tech conference RISE Hong Kong, the Singapore-based HR tech firm reiterated its mission to simplify HR tasks such as payroll, claims and leave management for businesses. The objective -- to empower SMEs to operate more efficiently, and support their ambitions to scale and grow.

Recognizing the growing need for businesses to transform digitally, Pascal Henry, CEO and Co-Founder of HReasily said: "Our new benefits management module is part of our value proposition to provide business solutions that improves productivity, optimize resources and time for SMEs. That, incorporated into an enhanced user experience, is the result of a collaborative innovation that we are now proud to roll out to the rest of Asia, as well as China, where many of our customers have expanded their operations. We are so grateful for the support and collaboration of our partners who have endorsed our product, and enjoyed its capabilities."

In late 2015, HReasily launched as an HR solutions company that provides SaaS. Its easy-to-use products enable companies to improve productivity by streamlining HR work processes such as payroll processing, staff management system, Mobile HR tools and many more at an affordable price point.

By 2018, HReasily secured regional agreements with United Overseas Bank (UOB), a leading bank in Asia, and Visa. Under the collaboration with UOB, small businesses across ASEAN are able to use HReasily as part of the UOB BizSmart solution suite. This enables them to digitalise their payroll and human resource management processes.

Lawrence Loh, Head of Group Business Banking, UOB, said, "We are committed to helping our small business customers use technology to overcome their business challenges. Our collaboration with ecosystem partners such as HReasily enables us to complement the banking services we offer with digital solutions that help small businesses improve their efficiency and business performance. Since we launched UOB BizSmart, we have helped more than 16,000 small businesses across ASEAN reduce the time and resources spent on administrative processes by providing them with digital solutions that are integrated, scalable and cost-effective.

HReasily also provides UOB's small business customers expert advice on how they can benefit from digital solutions at the Bank's monthly digital clinics.

HReasily has also partnered with Visa to integrate commercial card payments onto their platform in a secure manner, enabling business owners to enjoy convenience and cash flow benefits. The partnership spans multiple markets and is being distributed by financial institutions in the Southeast Asia region.

Matt Baker, Head of SME, Business Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa added, "Visa has been working with HReasily to tackle an area of great expense for businesses – payrolls and employee benefits. Through our partnership, businesses across the region can now use Visa cards as a payment option, which not only helps streamline the payment process but also improves cashflow and optimizes working capital."

About HReasily:

HReasily is a Singapore-based HR-Tech firm which provides Human Resource solutions on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform across Asia such as streamlining HR work processes such as payroll processing, leave management, claim applications and innovative time recording technologies while keeping things affordable. In the bid to digitise and automate the complete end-to-end workflows of HR, HReasily is founded by a team of five co-founders with HR, corporate finance, legal and technology experiences, mentored by senior HR and banking veterans.

The firm strives to become the largest cloud-based and most integrated Human Resource Management (HRM) SaaS platform in Asia. Having expanded to countries and regions such as Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia, the Singapore-based startup aims to include two more markets by 2019.

SOURCE HReasily