HRI Lodging Simplifies Financial Processes with Aptech's Cloud-Based PVNG Enterprise Back Office System for 25 Properties

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptech Computer Systems, the industry standard for hospitality financial systems, announced HRI Lodging upgraded its hotel accounting software for 25 properties with installation of the PVNG Enterprise Back Office System. HRI Lodging is the hotel management division of New Orleans-based HRI Properties an internally managed, fully integrated owner, operator and developer of premium branded hotels and upscale apartments in top urban U.S. markets. HRI Lodging manages properties with international flags such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt as well as independent boutique hotels in key markets across the United States. Aptech is an IBM Premier Solution Provider as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner offering web-enabled business intelligence, budgeting, and back office hotel accounting software systems that are 100% hospitality specific. Click here for more on Aptech's products and services.

"We converted to PVNG from Aptech's Profitvue back office earlier this year. It was a very easy progression to the new system as PVNG communicates seamlessly with our Execuvue Business Intelligence and Targetvue Budgeting and Forecasting systems," said Craig Devine, vice president finance & analytics at HRI Lodging. "PVNG is fast and easy to use, plus it has a great general ledger for hospitality. The features Aptech built into PVNG make it the current state of the art solution for enterprise accounting."

PVNG is Aptech's cloud-based next generation of enterprise accounting. It is user-friendly and engineered to accommodate a variety of deployment options that include both single and multi-property accounting. PVNG hotel accounting software uses the most current technology platform and incorporates AP, GL, AR, Statistics, Financials, and a Bank Reconciliation, all with familiar browser navigation. PVNG makes it simple for operators to become 11th Edition-compliant by implementing its packaged chart of accounts and financial statements. PVNG's hotel accounting software cloud platform lets Aptech monitor all aspects of users' system processes for professional hands-on support.

"We operate 25 properties that include Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, independents, and soft brands," Devine said. "PVNG has the ability to pull data from our brands and chain PMSes into Execuvue and Targetvue for performance analysis and forecasts. The system's multi-company, multi-property capability allows us to create financial analysis based on brand, location, or market for actionable business comparisons. When you put all three Aptech products together it creates a powerful, cost effective operational and financial platform."

Aptech vice president Cam Troutman, said, "HRI Lodging is a fast growing company that knows how to combine right-time performance data from its properties to create effective business strategies. Aptech's total data gathering, analysis, and budgeting forecasting platform is in the hands of hotel professionals who directly benefit from our financial tools."

Aptech provides the Execuvue® business intelligence system that enables large or small hotel companies to dynamically analyze their data with drag and click simplicity. PVNG is Aptech's browser-based Enterprise Back Office System. Targetvue is a hospitality-driven budgeting and forecasting solution. Aptech's solutions enable hotel companies to be proactive both operationally and financially.

About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.

The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

