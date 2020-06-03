HRTech Startup PTO Genius wins grand prize at SuperConf 2020

MIAMI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRTech Startup PTO Genius wins top prize at SuperConf

Miami-based Human Resources Technology startup PTO Genius has been awarded the $20,000 startup pitch competition grand prize at SuperConf 2020. Sponsored by The Knight Foundation and Digital Ocean, the pitch competition involved eight international startups vying for the top award via a COVID-friendly 5-minute Zoom presentation. Previous participants include VC-backed Boatsetter and recently acquired telecom startup LiveNinja.

"We're very excited that our solution to the problem with paid time off resonated with the judges," said Ulises I. Orozco, Co-Founder of PTO Genius. "We've been working very hard to deliver an innovative product to help companies with their PTO. Being recognized for that hard work feels fantastic."

Nearly 55% of employees in the US don't use all of their PTO, resulting in $300 billion of payroll liability for employers. PTO Genius is looking to solve that problem by introducing an innovative web and mobile platform that encourages the timely use of PTO.

The next steps for PTO Genius include onboarding their first paying client. "We're lucky. Though COVID has slowed sales a bit, there are still prospects who are very much interested in moving forward" said Orozco. "We're grateful and looking forward to what comes next!"

About PTO Genius:

PTO Genius is a Miami-based HR Tech startup helping businesses reimagining paid time off (PTO) as an asset that employees can instantly convert into cash and use to fund vacations, pay down student loans, contribute to retirement, invest in college savings or use for emergency expenses.

