HSA Limits Are Increasing in 2023. Here Are 3 Reasons to Max Out

Whether you're in your 30s, 50s, or 70s, there's a good chance healthcare constitutes one of your major expenses. And unfortunately, it's not always a predictable one.Sure, you could set aside funds in your savings account to cover your annual deductible and work copays for medication into your budget. But you can't predict when you might fall ill or take a fall, thereby landing in the hospital and getting stuck with a pile of bills. And when you're older and limited to a fixed income that largely consists of Social Security, affording these types of healthcare surprises can be even more difficult.That's why it really pays to save and invest in a health savings account (HSA) if you're able to do so. And next year, you'll get the chance to pump even more money into your HSA, since the contribution limits are increasing.Continue reading