HSBC Bank Announces Partnership Expansion to US with Women’s Network, AllBright

HSBC Bank today announced a US partnership expansion with AllBright, the global women’s network comprised of membership clubs, a digital community and content platforms dedicated to connecting smart, like-minded women. The partnership will support AllBright’s 2019 Pitch Day series at the club’s newest location set to open this fall in West Hollywood, California. The expansion comes after a successful collaboration for the series in London.

The Pitch Day series consists of monthly events designed to give female entrepreneurs a platform to pitch to a panel of investors and business leaders for funding. Throughout the series, local HSBC executives will participate as panelists and provide feedback and guidance to the entrepreneurs about their business initiatives. Pitch Day participants will also have access to advice and support from experienced angel investors, high-net-worth individuals and business leaders.

"We’re hugely excited about the global expansion of AllBright and thrilled to continue our partnership with HSBC at our newest club in Los Angeles,” said Debbie Wosskow, OBE and co-founder of AllBright. "The success of our London Pitch Days was a testament to how important the bank’s wealth of business knowledge, global connections and decades of experience is to helping us achieve our joint ambition of supporting female entrepreneurs.”

The AllBright partnership is part of HSBC’s wider commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses of all sizes achieve their objectives.

"HSBC is passionate about breaking down the barriers that female business leaders face when it comes to funding and growth,” said Dana Dotoli, Senior Relationship Manager, HSBC Global Private Banking, Americas. "Knowing that only 2.2% of venture capital goes to female-led businesses, we’re proud to partner with an organization that helps provide more funding opportunities for women. AllBright’s Pitch Days are helping facilitate positive change so that more businesses can thrive.”

Female founders with early-stage startups are invited to apply for the program. Applications are welcome from female founded or (male and female) co-founded companies from all industry sectors. Successful applicants are likely to be at the minimum viable product (MVP) stage and beyond, and have secured a minimum of $150,000 in investment or revenue to date. To learn more about The AllBright and apply for the Pitch Day program, visit https://www.allbrightcollective.com/.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 66 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,659bn at 31 March 2019, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

AllBright is a collective of members' clubs, content verticals and a digital education platform made by and for the working women. Founded in 2016 by Debbie Wosskow OBE (Founder of LoveHomeSwap) and Anna Jones (former CEO of Hearst UK), The AllBright celebrates and champions women to inspire change with a focus on skills, events, and space. With their latest round of fundraising, the clubs have been recently valued at over £100m. Following the overwhelming success of the first two locations in London, the AllBright West Hollywood will open in September with locations in New York and D.C to follow. The AllBright community is made up of intelligent, curious working women across industries, stages, and generations, including founding members Olivia Wilde (Actor, Director), Meg Whitman (former CEO Hewlett Packard / CEO - Quibi), Maha Dahkil (Agent - CAA, Founding Member - Time's Up), Anastasia Soare (Founder, Anastasia Beauty), Naomie Harris, Ruth Wilson, and Martha Lane-Fox.

