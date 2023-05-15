15.05.2023 12:05:04

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Civitas Social Housing PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Civitas Social Housing PLC
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror -Wellness Unity Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CK Asset Holdings Limited)
(d) Date dealing undertaken:12 May 2023
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
                                                                                                                             
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Purchase

 		 

642,071

 

 		 

80.402 p

 		 

80.100 p

 
Ordinary Shares

 		Sale

 		6,000

 		80.200 p

 		80.100 p

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptionNature of dealingNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit (GBP) 
e.g. CFDe.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Increasing a Short Position		 

78,282

 		 

80.120 p

 		 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Increasing a Short Position		 

500,000

 		 

80.260 p

 		 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position3,96380.341p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position2,46980.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position80680.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		7,31080.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		1,42080.356 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position3280.303 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1,45180.341 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position90480.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position29580.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position2,67780.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position52080.356 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1180.303 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position2,96780.341p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1,84880.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position60380.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position5,47380.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1,06380.356p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position2480.303 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position2,20680.341 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1,37480.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position44980.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position4,07080.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position79180.356 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1780.303 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position2,47380.341 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position1,54180.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		50280.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		4,56280.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		88680.356 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		2080.303 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position74480.341 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		46580.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		15280.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		1,36980.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position26580.356 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		580.303 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		51180.341 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		 

Opening a short position		31980.365 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position10480.308 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position94280.402 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position18280.356 p 
 

Ordinary Shares

 		 

Swap		Opening a short position480.303 p 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

 

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

None

 


Date of disclosure:15 May 2023
Contact name:Abdul Qader Mohammed
Telephone number:0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Handel zu Wochenbeginn: ATX stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche nur seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex moderat zulegen kann. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte zum Wochenstart in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen