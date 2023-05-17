HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Civitas Social Housing PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC Bank Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Civitas Social Housing PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Offeror -Wellness Unity Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CK Asset Holdings Limited) (d) Date dealing undertaken: 16 May 2023 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A” N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales



Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)



Ordinary Shares







Purchase







127,697



80.698 p 80.402 p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description Nature of dealing Number of reference securities Price per unit (GBP) e.g. CFD e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position



Ordinary Shares







Swap



Increasing a Short Position 6,000 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap



Increasing a Short Position 315 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,783 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,260 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,699 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 18,603 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 696 80.603 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,196 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 116 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,385 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,194 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 989 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 6,812 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 254 80.603 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 4,492 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 235 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,832 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,440 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,021 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 13,926 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 521 80.603 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,340 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 176 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,106 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,814 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,504 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 10,355 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 387 80.603 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,744 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 197 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,360 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,033 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,684 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 11,607 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 434 80.603 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 1,124 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 58 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 708 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 612 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 507 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 3,489 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 132 80.603 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 773 80.402 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 41 80.409 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 487 80.680 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 421 80.698 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 348 80.506 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 2,398 80.656 p



Ordinary Shares







Swap Increasing a Short Position 89 80.603 p

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit





(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)





3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”







None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”



None









Date of disclosure: 17 May 2023 Contact name: Abdul Qader Mohammed Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.