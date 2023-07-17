HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Swedbank AB (publ)

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Swedbank AB (publ) Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 400,000,000 Description: 5.875% due 24th May 2029 Offer price: 99.548 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction