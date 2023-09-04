|
04.09.2023 12:15:00
HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Aldar Investment Properties Sukuk Limited
Post Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Aldar Investment Properties Sukuk Limited
|Obligor (if any):
|Aldar Investment Properties LLC
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|USD 500,000,000
|Description:
|4.875% due 24th May 2033
|Offer price:
|98.732
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Bank plc
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagspause an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX dreht letztlich leicht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten und schloss moderat im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten zum Wochenauftakt zu. An den US-Börsen wurde am Montag aufgrund eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt.