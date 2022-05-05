+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
05.05.2022 03:46:00

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 4.00% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow.

About HSBC

HSBC North America Holdings Inc. is the holding company for HSBC Holdings plc's operations in the United States. The company’s businesses serve customers in the following key areas: wealth and personal banking, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through wealth, personal banking, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. As of the close of business on December 31, 2021 it operated bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. In the United States, deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC, investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,958bn at 31 December 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.

