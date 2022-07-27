HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 5.50% from 4.75%, effective tomorrow.

HSBC North America Holdings Inc. is the holding company for HSBC Holdings plc's operations in the United States.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services.

HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,022bn at 31 March 2022, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

