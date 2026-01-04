HSBC Holdings Aktie

HSBC Holdings

WKN: 923893 / ISIN: GB0005405286

04.01.2026 16:54:46

HSBC becomes first big UK lender to cut its mortgage rates in 2026

Reduction follows Bank of England’s base cut in December, with further cuts expected this yearHSBC has become the first major lender to cut mortgage rates this year, a move that could spark a price war over the coming months.The banking group, which is one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders, has cut rates across a range of residential and landlord buy-to-let mortgage products. The new rates come into effect on Monday. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
