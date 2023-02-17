17.02.2023 10:00:00

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Guarantor (if any):NA
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000                   / EUR 650,000,000                 
Description:FRN due 18th July 2024         / Fixed rate due 18th January 2029
Offer price:100                                         / 99.931                             
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe
  

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com


