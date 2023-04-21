Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 09:00:00

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

Heineken NV

 Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Heineken NV
Guarantor (if any):NA
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000               / EUR 750,000,000              /  EUR 750,000,000           
Description:3.875% due 23rd Sep 2024 / 3.875% due 23rd Sep 2030 / 4.125% due 23rd Mar 2035     
Offer price:99.911                                / 99.603                                 / 99.360                                     
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com


