HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ERAMET

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: ERAMET Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 7% due 22nd May 2028 Offer price: 99.489 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction