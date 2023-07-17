17.07.2023 16:39:08

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel ("BFCM")

 Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel ("BFCM")
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:GBP 500,000,000                  
Description:5.375% due 25th May 2028         
Offer price:99.757
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

Nachrichten

