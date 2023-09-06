|
06.09.2023 11:14:37
HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice
PARIS, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
CaixaBank, S.A.
Post Stabilisation Notice
HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|CaixaBank, S.A.
|Guarantor (if any):
|na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000 / EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|5% due 19th July 2029 / 5.125% due 19th July 2034
|Offer price:
|99.581 / 99.411
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht bergab. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlossen am Donnerstag tiefer.