13.10.2023 10:00:00

HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ferrovial SE

 Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Ferrovial SE
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000                  
Description:4.375% due 13th September 2030    
Offer price:99.587
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Continental Europe


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

