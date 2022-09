HSBC could lose our visually impaired cyclists their hard-won holiday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The deposit has gone missing between between our club’s account and the hotel in the NetherlandsI am the leader of a tandem club that enables visually impaired riders to enjoy cycling. But our summer holiday to the Netherlands is in jeopardy because our €6,590 (£5,667) deposit has gone missing between our HSBC account and the hotel in Leiden.At the start of the summer, I made a group booking for the club, and was asked by the hotel to pay a 50% deposit by no later than 1 July. On 23 June I went to our local HSBC branch with a club colleague to transfer the cash. Continue reading...