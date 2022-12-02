|
02.12.2022 08:19:13
HSBC cutting at least 200 senior managers globally
HSBC is cutting as many as 15 per cent of its 2,000 senior operations managers worldwide, as it attempts to streamline its management ranks and reduce costs, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
