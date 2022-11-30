|
HSBC is Bidding Farewell to its Canadian Customers
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.British bank HSBC used to bill itself as "the world's local bank," but the emphasis is increasingly on local and less on the world part of the equation.On Tuesday, the gigantic financial institution agreed to sell its Canadian business to the Royal Bank of Canada for a hefty cash sum worth roughly $10 billion, HSBC's latest step back from the global arena.Continue reading
