|
01.08.2022 12:58:49
HSBC Q2 Net Profit Climbs, Revenue View Positive; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of HSBC Holdings plc gained around 6 percent in London as well as in Hong Kong trading after the banking major reported Monday higher net profit in its second quarter, and lifted dividend. Performance benefited from global interest rate rises on revenue and strong cost discipline. Pre-tax profit, meanwhile, was nearly flat and net operating income declined.
Looking ahead, the revenue outlook remains positive, and has improved further since full-year 2021 results, despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment.
The company expects net interest income of at least $31 billion for 2022 and at least $37 billion for 2023, based on the current market consensus for global central bank rates and continued mid-single-digit percentage lending growth expectations for 2022.
Further, the Board has approved an interim dividend for first half of $0.09 per ordinary share, up $0.02 per share on the first half of 2021, to be paid in cash.
The company expect a dividend payout ratio of around 50 percent for 2023 and 2024. It also intends to revert to paying quarterly dividends from the start of 2023.
For the second quarter, profit after tax was $5.77 billion, which included a $1.8 billion deferred tax gain, while last year's profit was $3.85 billion.
Profit before tax was $5.01 billion, relatively same as last year's $5.06 billion.
Operating profit dropped to $4.22 billion from last year's $4.29 billion.
On a reported basis, net operating income declined to $12.32 billion from prior year's $12.85 billion.
Revenue, ie., net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges, grew to $12.77 billion from last year's $12.57 billion, despite the adverse impact of foreign currency translation differences.
Net interest income increased across all global businesses, mainly as a result of higher interest rates.
In London, HSBC shares were trading at 548 pence, up 6.7 percent. In Hong Kong, the shares settled on Monday at HK$51.85, up 4.96 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.22
|Ausblick: HSBC präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: HSBC informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.22
|HSBC-Aktie in Grün: HSBC könnte Indonesiengeschäft an die Börse bringen (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|HSBC-Aktie im Minus: Hohe Rückstellungen und geringere Erträge lassen Gewinn sinken (Dow Jones)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: HSBC mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|HSBC-Aktie jetzt fester: HSBC steigert Gewinn kräftig (Dow Jones)
|
21.02.22
|Ausblick: HSBC präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: HSBC präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)
|31,40
|2,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An der Wall Street ging es etwas abwärts.