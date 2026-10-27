HSBC Q3 Results Climb, Confirms Outlook; Plans Up To $1 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - British banking major HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC, HSBA.L, HBC1.DE, HSHD.SI, 0005.HK) on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter profit, with increased revenues and net interest income. Further, the firm maintained its outlook for fiscal 2026 and ahead.

The company also said it intends to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1 billion, which is expected to be completed by 2026 full-year results announcement.

In the third quarter, profit before tax increased 32 percent to $9.63 billion from last year's $7.30 billion. The results primarily reflected a net favourable impact from notable items of $1.4 billion, which reflected the non-recurrence of legal provisions of $1.4 billion last year.

Profit after tax increased 38 percent to $7.57 billion from $5.50 billion a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.41, up from $0.28 last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were $0.42, compared to $0.36 a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5 percent to $18.62 billion from last year's $17.79 billion, primarily reflecting growth in banking net interest income.

Net interest income of $9.31 billion grew 6 percent compared with last year. Net interest margin was 1.57 percent, stable compared with the prior year.

Further, the company said its Board has approved a third interim dividend of $0.10 per share.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, HSBC continues to expect banking net interest income of at least $46 billion.

HSBC added that it continues to target year-on-year growth in revenue from 2026 to 2028, rising to 5 percent growth in 2028 compared with 2027, excluding notable items and on a constant currency basis.

The firm also maintained dividend payout ratio target basis of 50 percent in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

In Hong Kong, HSBC shares were trading at HK$143.100, up 0.63 percent.

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