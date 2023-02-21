HSBC Q4 Profit Surges, Declares Dividend; Backs FY23 View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Banking major HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit before tax went up 95 percent to $5.21 billion from last year's $2.66 billion, reflecting strong revenue growth and lower operating expenses.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $4.62 billion, significantly higher than prior year's $1.79 billion.

Adjusted profit before tax was $6.83 billion, compared to $3.56 billion a year ago.

Reported revenue went up 24 percent from last year to $14.9 billion, due to strong growth in net interest income and an increase in revenue from Markets and Securities Services.

Adjusted revenue climbed 38 percent to $15.35 billion from $11.09 billion last year.

Further, the company said its Board has approved a second interim dividend of $0.23 per share, making a total for 2022 of $0.32 per share.

Subject to the completion of the sale of banking business in Canada, the Board's intention is to consider the payment of a special dividend of $0.21 per share as a priority use of the proceeds generated by completion of the deal.

A decision in relation to any potential dividend would be made following the completion of the transaction, currently expected in late 2023, with payment following in early 2024.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company said its revenue outlook remains positive. Based on the current market consensus for global central bank rates, the company continues to expect net interest income of at least $36 billion in 2023.