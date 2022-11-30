|
30.11.2022 13:30:59
HSBC to close 114 branches in Britain from April 2023
HSBC will close 114 branches in Britain from April 2023, the British lender said on Wednesday (Nov 30), the latest in a string of such announcements by retail banks in the country as they slash their networks to try and cut costs.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!