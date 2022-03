HSBC to close 69 more bank branches as Covid speeds shift online

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Which? describes number of bank closures as ‘alarming’, with many customers unable to go digitalHSBC is to shut a further 69 branches, on top of the 82 it axed last year, claiming the pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital banking.It is the latest in a line of banks to announce it is slashing its network in response to changing customer habits. However, consumer organisation Which? said the number of closures during the last few years was “alarming,” and that millions of people were not yet ready or able to go fully digital. Continue reading...