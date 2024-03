HSI hinting at potential turnaround

ON MARCH 14, 2024, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) closed marginally lower by 0.71per cent or 120.45 points at 16,691.67. Despite the drop in the index component stocks, the HSI underwent a notable turnaround in January 2024. Prior to the turnaround, it experienced a prolonged decline following its peak of 22,688.91 on Jan 27, 2023, attributed to various factors such as technology clampdowns, economic contraction, and defaults among property developers. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel