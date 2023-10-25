HSS Appoints New Leadership in Neurology and Anesthesia

Lan Zhou, MD, PhD, appointed Neurologist-in-Chief; Stavros G. Memtsoudis, MD, PhD, MBA, appointed Anesthesiologist-in-Chief

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointments of Lan Zhou, MD, PhD, as Neurologist-in-Chief and Chair of the Marcia Dunn and Jonathan Sobel Department of Neurology at HSS; and Stavros G. Memtsoudis, MD, PhD, MBA, as Anesthesiologist-in-Chief and Director of the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Management.

Dr. Memtsoudis succeeds Gregory A. Liguori, MD, who has led the department with distinction for the past 21 years. As Chief Emeritus, Dr. Liguori will focus on his practice at HSS, continue to chair the Credentials Committee and teach as a Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, and maintain his roles on the Medical Board, Physician Practice Committee, and MIAC.

Dr. Zhou will succeed Interim Chair Matthew E. Fink, MD, who will return full-time to his role as Chairman of the Department of Neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine and Neurologist-in-Chief at NewYork- Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Fink accepted HSS' request to serve as interim leader following the retirement of Dale J. Lange, MD, who led the department for 13 years. Dr. Zhou will lead the continued advancement of HSS' Neurology Department in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine Neurology.

"Drs. Fink and Ligouri have provided instrumental support for their clinical colleagues exemplifying excellence in medicine—HSS is grateful for their leadership," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, President and CEO, HSS. "We are thrilled to have the expertise and stewardship of Dr. Zhou and Dr. Memtsoudis in advancing translational and clinical research programs that will serve the needs of all of our patient populations. Their collaborative approaches to musculoskeletal health will strengthen our multidisciplinary services and further improve patient care and recovery."

"HSS is recognized as a leader in musculoskeletal health because of the unparalleled number of talented and accomplished experts who call it home," said Douglas Padgett, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at HSS. "The appointments of Dr. Memtsoudis and Dr. Zhou embody our tradition of strong leaders committed to addressing pain and movement challenges, continuing the advancement of our rich clinical pipeline toward improved health and wellness for everyone."

Stavros Memtsoudis, MD, PhD, MBA

Dr. Memtsoudis is board-certified in anesthesiology and critical care medicine. He earned his medical degree and PhD from Georg-August-University Medical School, in Goettingen, Germany, in 1999, and his MBA from the University of Massachusetts in 2018. Dr. Memtsoudis joined HSS after completing subspecialty training in critical care medicine, cardiac care, and thoracic anesthesiology. He is widely recognized for his clinical expertise in the perioperative care of orthopedic patients with advanced cardiovascular and pulmonary disease as well as his prolific research into perioperative care. During the height of COVID-19, elective surgeries, such as hip and knee replacements, were canceled to accommodate patients requiring hospital admission. Dr. Memtsoudis was instrumental in leading musculoskeletal medical teams at HSS in managing critical care patients.

As a senior scientist, Dr. Memtsoudis directs research initiatives on cardiopulmonary physiology and population-based outcomes research. His findings have been published in more than 380 peer-reviewed articles. Due to his prominence in the field of perioperative research, Dr. Memtsoudis has won several prestigious research awards, frequently lectures on the topic, and serves on anesthesia and pain medicine boards nationally and internationally.

"Excellence and continuity of patient care are our highest priorities at HSS," said Dr. Memtsoudis. "I have the pleasure of being a member of an incredible team of experts, and I'm equally passionate about working alongside internationally prominent clinician-scientists who prioritize delivering the highest-quality care to all our patients."

Dr. Memtsoudis's new role is effective immediately.

Lan Zhou, MD, PhD

Dr. Zhou is a nationally renowned neuromuscular specialist with a long history of clinical and academic accomplishments. She earned her medical degree from Shanghai Medical University School of Medicine in China (now Fudan University Medical Center) in 1989 before completing her PhD in developmental biology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1995. Previously, Dr. Zhou served as a staff neurologist at Cleveland Clinic, an associate professor of neurology, neurosurgery, and pathology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and a professor of neurology and neurotherapeutics and pathology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She comes to HSS from Boston University School of Medicine, where she has served as a professor of neurology and pathology and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Neurology.

Dr. Zhou cares for patients with neuromuscular diseases and regularly performs and interprets nerve, muscle, and skin biopsies as part of her practice. She has special interests in small-fiber neuropathy, inflammatory myopathy, myasthenia gravis, and neuromuscular pathology. Additionally, she is recognized as an outstanding educator and muscle research scientist. She runs a National Institutes of Health–funded research program to study muscle inflammation, fibrosis, and regeneration associated with skeletal muscle injury and repair. In her new role at HSS, she will establish a clinical diagnostic neuromuscular pathology laboratory.

"I'm honored to take on this new role, building upon and developing new programs that will continue to serve the diverse patient communities at HSS," said Dr. Zhou. "My passion is to make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients and families living with neuromuscular diseases and to work with musculoskeletal teams to develop effective treatments to help them live better."

Dr. Zhou's new role is effective March 1, 2024.

