HTC GLOBAL SERVICES ACHIEVES GUIDEWIRE PARTNERCONNECT PROGRAM SPECIALIZATION

TROY, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization: PolicyCenter North America. HTC Global Services is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate HTC Global Services on achieving the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization: PolicyCenter North America. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

Nalin Vij, President of Global Sales, HTC Global Services, said, "HTC is well-positioned with the recent Guidewire specialization in PolicyCenter to help P&C carriers improve their operational outcomes. Our deep insurance and Guidewire expertise, combined with experience in digital, cloud, and data engineering, expedite core system modernization. Further, HTCNXT, our AI-led new division, is now at the forefront of taking insurance transformations to the next level. Such ongoing investment in Guidewire capabilities and technological innovations reflects our commitment to assisting insurers in meeting their technology and business imperatives."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

