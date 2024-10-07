HTC VIVE and Virtualware partner to accelerate adoption of enterprise XR

Orlando, Florida, October 7, 2024.- Global leader in premium XR solutions HTC VIVE and European XR enterprise software and solutions provider Virtualware have established a strategic partnership to accelerate adoption of enterprise XR solutions within the Americas market.

This partnership establishes HTC VIVE as an official distributor of the VIROO Enterprise XR Software Platform and applications in North America. Under the agreement, HTC VIVE will sell VIROO directly as well as through its value-added reseller network in the Americas.

VIROO is a global award-winning enterprise XR platform that enables companies and institutions worldwide access to immersive technology securely through public or private cloud services or through an on-premises server architecture. The robust enterprise XR platform provides multiple ready-to-use applications for users, as well as tools for developers to create and distribute their own custom multi-user XR, simulation and digital twin applications.

Adoption of XR devices is on the rise, with 17 of 23 federal civilian agencies having used immersive technology in fiscal year 2023 per a survey conducted by the United States Government Accountability Office. Strong security is paramount to support the growing use of XR, including for use cases like engineering design, digital twins of restricted sites, and training simulations.

Both Virtualware and HTC VIVE place the highest priority on ensuring the privacy and security of their users. Virtualware holds certification in ISO27001, the globally recognized standard for information security, as well as ISO9001:2015, the standard for quality management systems. HTC VIVE's robust global privacy compliance program is continuously monitored, reviewed, and updated to meet certification requirements in standards like ISO27001, ISO27701, SOC, and open standards like BSIMM.

"Our partnership with Virtualware allows us to offer enterprise customers a broader portfolio of solutions that are integrated with HTC VIVE’s products and technologies. The VIROO platform is a proven enterprise XR software platform that enables large organizations to scale multi-user collaboration, training and digital twin capabilities securely and cost effectively through public cloud and private corporate infrastructure.” said Dan O’Brien, President Americas at HTC VIVE.

John A. Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA stated "HTC VIVE and VIrtualware are already providing the underlying technology platforms for large organizations who are scaling XR. For example, GE Vernova has deployed our platforms to enable training for nuclear power plant operations across the US and Canada. This new partnership opens up our products to the entire XR ecosystem who want to develop end user solutions using proven technologies that have been designed from the ground up for enterprise use.”

More information about Virtualware and VIROO can be found in the VIVE business directory and on Virtualware's website.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC's business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

About Virtualware

With 20 years of expertise in building business applications globally, Virtualware is considered one of the world's leading experts in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service. The company delivers a professional and practical approach to real-time 3D by providing companies and institutions with the tools and support they need to grow, strengthen, and advance in their adoption of this technology. Virtualware’s client base includes GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, EAN University and the Basque Government. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and has offices in Toronto, Canada, and Orlando, United States. Virtualware is publicly listed on Euronext Paris since April 2023 under the ticker MLVIR.

Safe Harbor



This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.



This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware” or the "Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.